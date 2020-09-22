Prosecutor will probe Richmond mayor's removal of Confederate statues

RICHMOND, Va. — A judge in Virginia has appointed a county prosecutor to investigate whether Richmond’s mayor broke any laws when his administration hired a company to remove the city’s Confederate monuments.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that Richmond Circuit Court Judge Joi Taylor has appointed Augusta Commonwealth’s Attorney Timothy Martin.
The Levar Stoney administration originally authorized a $1.8 million contract with the company NAH LLC for the removal of Richmond’s Confederate monuments in July.
The company is linked to a Newport News-based contracting firm whose owner has donated $4,000 to Stoney’s campaign and political action committee since 2016.
Stoney’s administration has denied wrongdoing.