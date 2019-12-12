ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — A special public meeting has been planned for the Isle of Wight Board of Supervisors to discuss making the area a Second Amendment Sanctuary with residents.

The board plans to hold the meeting on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Windsor Town Center.

The meeting comes after a request was made to ensure the locality will protect Constitutional gun rights.

City council members and leaders in and around Hampton Roads have either considered, discussed or passed resolutions making their districts Second Amendment Sanctuaries.

Only Chesapeake and Gloucester County city officials unanimously passed resolutions.

Hampton, Virginia Beach and Suffolk city officials hosted meetings that held discussions, both of which drew huge crowds of gun rights activists in support of passing similar resolutions.

The NAACP protested and encouraged city leaders to reject changing the city's status to a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Governor Northam put his two cents into the discussion after an influx of localities in the Commonwealth passed resolutions. He says these actions won't stop him from pursuing "common sense" gun legislation.

A spokesman for Attorney General Mark Herring said, "These resolutions appear to be nothing more than symbolic since no new gun laws have passed or even been considered yet."

A legislative package of eight gun control bills will be reintroduced to the General Assembly come January, one of which has drawn a lot of backlash over proposing a ban on assault firearms. Many gun proponents say this would make current assault rifle owners felons overnight and has prompted Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions in several cities and counties.

