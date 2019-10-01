Federal aviation safety inspectors haven't been inspecting anything for the last 21 days because they are at home, off the job, not getting paid, thanks to the shutdown.

Workers who aren't deemed essential, including the inspectors, plus, the technicians who maintain equipment used in airport towers and clerical staff, have been furloughed.

Others, like Airways Transportation Systems Specialist David Bowerman of Virginia Beach, are working, but not getting paid.

"And I'm hearing from folks, it's actually hard to focus and pay attention to their jobs knowing that this upcoming Monday that they're not going to get paid," he said.

Bowerman is Professional Aviation Safety Specialists Chapter President for Virginia-- a union in the Federal Aviation Administration that represents 11,000 Technicians, Safety Inspectors, and Administrative personnel in Virginia and four other states... He has worked at Norfolk International Airport since 2001.

Bowerman says the shutdown is starting to take its toll on the morale and work production.

"We work in safety-related positions where they have to be on point," he said. "They have to be focused in what they're doing because the flying public is counting on them to provide safety when they're in the air."

Asked if passengers should be concerned, Bowerman said: "I wouldn't fly from Norfolk to Richmond. Not today. No sir. I wouldn't."

Virginia Senator Mark Warner today joined in on the "Federal Employee Civil Relief Act."

That legislation that would protect federal workers and their families from foreclosures, evictions, and loan defaults during a government shutdown.