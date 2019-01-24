WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A ranking member of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs introduced legislation to direct VA to research medical cannabis.

Rep. Phil Roe, M.D. (R-Tenn.) introduced the legislation on Thursday to help provide the proper services and support for veterans with service-related disabilities.

The bill would promote medical research into the safety and efficacy of medical cannabis usage on veterans diagnosed with PTSD, chronic pain and other illnesses and injuries.

The proposed bill would require the VA to conduct and support research regarding medical cannabis, and it would require the VA to report to Congress on how it intends to exercise that authority.

View the full bill, H.R. 747, below:

If this bill were to pass, it would help further medical knowledge on cannabis, allowing for physicians to fully advise veterans on proper usage and benefits.