Reaction mixed on Biden's decision to pick Harris

Democrats are thrilled. Republicans, not so much.

NORFOLK, Va. — History has been made with the first-ever Black woman picked to be a heartbeat away from the presidency.

But enthusiasm for California Senator Kamala Harris is not universal.

As it seems is virtually the case in just about every instance on every issue in America today, how you view Harris pretty much depends upon which side of the road you're on, politically-speaking.

Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Jack Wilson says Harris is "a pretty radical pick."

"Well I think basically what she has shown is that she is the far left, progressive side of the Democrat party," he said. "And that's clearly now with Joe Biden at the top of the ticket, who has clearly gravitated towards the left in order to get the nomination. She's even further to the left. And it just sort of shows that the mob rule of the Democratic Party has taken control at the top of the ticket, and clearly is out of step with mainstream America, I believe."

But former Governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, says Harris is a great choice.

"A very successful attorney general, successful senator," he said. "She's tough. She's a fighter. She's been out there fighting for the middle class. And that's exactly what Joe Biden wanted."

Christopher Newport University Political Science Professor Quentin Kidd says people shouldn't get too wrapped up in the history-making aspect of the Harris selection.

"While there is an historic moment right now, we're going to get back very quickly to the real energy driving politics in America right now and that is largely a negative energy," he said.

Kidd added that Harris was a logical choice for Biden.