Redistricting debate begins in earnest at NC legislature

The GOP controls both the state House and Senate, so legislative maps they pitch are expected to help them retain their majorities.

The North Carolina General Assembly is starting to debate redistricting maps drawn by lawmakers for legislative and congressional seats.

Senate and House committees are scheduled to meet Monday to consider boundaries based on 2020 census figures.

Republican lawmakers hope to give final approval to congressional and legislative lines by the end of the week.

