Rep. Bobby Scott announces $11M in funding for Hampton Roads Workforce Council

While in town, Scott also highlighted his support for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2022, which he spearheaded and successfully helped pass.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from July 13, 2022.

U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott was in Newport News Wednesday to celebrate $11 million going to the Hampton Roads Workforce Council to help people with job training.

The funding, which is coming from the House Education and Labor Committee, will allow the organization to expand training, advance curriculum and increase recruitment from underserved minority communities.

“For years, the Hampton Roads Workforce Council has been a leader in helping workers gain the basic skills they need for new jobs. Now, through this $11 million investment, the Hampton Roads Workforce Council will be able to move beyond the currently available entry-level programs and provide students with the advanced skills they need to gain higher-paying, long-term careers,” Scott said in a statement.

While in town, Scott also highlighted the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2022, which he spearheaded and successfully helped pass in the House.

If passed in the Senate, it would bring $1.5 billion to workforce development programs across the Commonwealth.