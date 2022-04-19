Rep. Luria discusses defense budget, Ukraine, Jan. 6 committee at town hall

13News Now also explains why town hall comes at a critical time for the second-term congresswoman.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA 02) drew a crowd at Virginia Wesleyan University for a town hall Tuesday night.

Rep. Luria, a former Navy Commander, told the crowd at the town hall she helped to get an additional $24 billion in the defense budget last year, especially to assist the Navy.

She expressed opposition to the Navy's proposal that drastically cuts the number of ships and sailors in the fleet.

Additionally, Rep. Luria touted more than $18.5 million secured in funding last year for community projects across the second district.

Among other topics, some at the town hall expressed concerns over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. When asked if Rep. Luria considered Vladimir Putin's actions as genocide, she said the following:

"It is absolutely an atrocity, this unprovoked aggression on Ukraine by Russia, the civilian casualties are horrifying."

Luria said 10,000 to 14,000 military personnel from Hampton Roads are playing a crucial role under the command of NATO right now with "the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, other destroyers who are deployed."

Luria is a member of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack.

"We're covering Capitol security, the National guard, the use of disinformation online,” she partly listed.

As for when the much-anticipated public hearings could begin, Rep. Luria said, “We're looking at late May, early June as roughly the time frame, but we should be announcing those dates very soon.”

Moreover, Luria seeks her third term as a lawmaker.

Despite a newly redrawn second congressional district in Virginia, some political analysts believe there is confidence behind her bid for reelection.

"It's going to be a little bit more difficult than in the last two terms. FiveThirtyEight has now actually put that district in GOP camp by about six points,” said Dr. Soji Akomolafe, a political science professor and department chair at Norfolk State University.

In addition to the chosen GOP nominee, Rep. Luria will appear on the November ballot alongside Garry Hubbard of the Green Party.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate attended the town hall and briefly spoke to the crowd. He called attention to struggles with local and nationwide staffing shortages.