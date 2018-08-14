VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Congressman Scott Taylor announced he's dropping out of a WHRO-sponsored debate this fall with Democrat Elaine Luria.

Taylor and Luria are both running for the 2nd Congressional district. Taylor is said to be unhappy with the station's coverage of an effort by paid Taylor staffers to get independent candidate Shaun Brown on the ballot.

In a statement, Taylor said of the debate:

We are very much looking forward to debating Elaine Luria. We are confident Nancy Pelosi's hand picked candidate's policies do not match up with the majority of our district. Our team has given dates for two debates (they are waiting for Luria's confirmation), and we are working on a third. WHRO, was alerted in writing and with evidence that their employee who has written, and in part, is helping to organize the debate is a rabid anti Scott Taylor attacker online and even called Trump supporters "thumbless imbeciles". We do debates in fair and neutral forums, Luria should demand the same.

A 13News Now investigation has uncovered that some of the signatures collected by Taylor staffers appear to be forged. Some signatures are of dead people.

Luria spoke with us about those questionable signatures.

"I'm out campaigning, knocking thousands of doors, talking to voters and we're talking about issues that are important to people across the Second District," she said. "So I'm really not concerned if there are two or three other people on the ballot. I think that our message will carry weight."

On Monday, the Virginia Democratic Party filed a lawsuit to try and get Brown off the ballot over the petition signatures.

Brown's attorney released a statement critical of the effort, saying, "To try to remove her now, after having been certified, is further proof of the lack of commitment by the Democratic Party to our representative democracy born here in Virginia."

