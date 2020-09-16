x
Report: Raleigh police used expired tear gas on protesters

Credit: Scott DePuy, 13News Now
A sign with the words "Black Lives Matter" sits at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on June 1, 2020, the morning after a demonstration there ended with vandalism, fires, and tear gas.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police used expired tear gas on demonstrators during protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, according to a report released Tuesday. 

The News & Observer reports that the review of the Police Department’s response and use of force during the protests also found that police used tear gas unnecessarily in one instance. 

Fourteen officers were injured, and 17 police vehicles were damaged during the protests, according to the report. 

Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown told the City Council there have been 106 arrests stemming from the protests.

