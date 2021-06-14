x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Politics

Report on Virginia parole case alleges biased investigator

The report was an investigation of an investigation into part of a long-running, bitter and mostly partisan dispute over the work of the state parole board.
Credit: AP
This photo shows a report provided by the Virginia Office of the State Inspector General to The Associated Press on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in response to an open records request. The report, which details the findings of an investigation into the Virginia Parole Board, was almost entirely redacted by inspector general’s office. (AP Photo/Aaron Jackson)

RICHMOND, Va. — An outside probe into how Virginia’s government watchdog agency conducted an investigation of a controversial parole decision found no inappropriate outside interference and concluded that the lead investigator was likely “impaired by personal bias.” 

The findings came Monday in a 65-page report prepared by a law firm at the request of the Democrat-controlled General Assembly, which funded the work this spring. 

The report was essentially an investigation of an investigation into the highest-profile part of a long-running, bitter and mostly partisan dispute over the work of the state parole board.

Related Articles