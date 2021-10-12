Republican, Democratic parties announce nominees for 89th Legislative District Special Election

Both committees are deciding today, with the Republican committee reaching a decision earlier and the Democratic committee set to decide this evening at 8 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from December 10, 2021.

With a special election approaching on January 11th for the 89th House District of Virginia, the 89th Legislative District Committees for the Republican and Democratic Parties of Virginia are announcing their nominees.

These decisions come in light of the resignation of Norfolk Delegate Jay Jones, who was re-elected to the position in November but has decided to step down at the end of 2021.

Both committees are deciding today, with the Republican committee reaching a decision earlier and the Democratic committee set to decide this evening at 8 p.m.

The Republican Party of Virginia selected Giovanni Dolmo, 39, who is a political newcomer and Honduran immigrant, according to a release.

Dolmo has filled multiple roles in Norfolk and beyond, from being a local pastor and community tutor for children to serving in the U.S. Navy for ten years and helping Norfolk police with local initiatives to reduce crime.

“Giovanni is a young, fresh-faced activist who is also an immigrant and a Navy veteran. With his well-rounded background and different perspective, he will connect with voters of all groups across the district,” said Ian Cummings, the 89th Legislative District chairman for the Norfolk GOP in a statement.

"Just like [Gov.-elect] Glenn Youngkin lifted all boats and voters ushered in a Republican wave, we feel confident Giovanni will likewise win over voters here in our city and represent Norfolk well in the House of Delegates as its next delegate."

The potential nominees for the Democratic party are Alicia E Smith, Jackie Glass, and Dante’ Walston.