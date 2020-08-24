Republican Latter-day Saints members unite against Trump

Former Sen. Jeff Flake’s endorsement of Joe Biden comes after prominent LDS member in Arizona called out “LDS for Trump” group.

PHOENIX — A prominent LDS member and former Republican state senator explains on this weekend’s “Sunday Square Off” why he called out the new “Latter-day Saints for Trump” group after its Mesa rally two weeks ago headlined Vice President Mike Pence.

Former State Sen. Bob Worsley wrote a response to the LDS for Trump group that had more than 600 co-signers as of late last week.

Worsley said he would be voting for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

He and other LDS members had been lobbying fellow LDS member Jeff Flake to endorse Biden, as well.

On Monday, Flake, a former Republican senator from Arizona who retired in 2018 rather than run in the Trump Republican Party, announced his support for Biden.

Several other Republican former office holders in Congress and prominent Republicans in Arizona also endorsed Biden.