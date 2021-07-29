Wittman weighs in on new House mask mandate: 'It's not the right path to go'

Tensions boil over one day after new COVID-19 masking rules are mandated in the House of Representatives.

WASHINGTON — When the House of Representatives gaveled into session Thursday, virtually all staffers and members who were visible on camera as they entered the chamber were wearing masks. It comes one day after Capitol Attending Physician Dr. Brian Monahan and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reinstated a mask mandate.

"Look, the attending physician of the United States Capitol, the top doctor for Congress asked us to put on masks when we come to a chamber with 435 people," said Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio). "I hate these things. It's terrible having to put this back on. And we do it because the top doctor asked us to."

Ryan said it's a matter of public safety, and that critics of the policy are wrong.

"Just stop with the craziness," he said. "We're trying to be safe, trying to protect our family members, our kids, our parents, close relatives."

But, some members of the House, primarily Republicans, were outraged.

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Virginia, 1st District) tweeted about it. He wrote: "This mask mandate isn't about medical science- it's about political science."

In an interview with 13News Now, Wittman continued: "Mask mandates for people that have been vaccinated is not the right path to go. The right path to go is to say how do we get more people vaccinated? Because vaccines work."

Based on House rules, members first get warnings for evading mask rules, then $500 fines for second offenses and $2,500 for offenses after that.

Wittman, for one, is irritated by the continually changing guidance.

"And I want to make sure we're looking at ways to get more people vaccinated," he said. "You don't do that by saying, 'By the way, we told you earlier that if you get vaccinated, you don't have to wear a mask. But now, we're telling you, if you do get vaccinated, you do have to wear a mask.'"

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted the mask mandate is "a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state."