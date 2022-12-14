Republicans, Democrats to pick nominees for House race in Virginia's 4th District

Republicans will pick their candidate during a canvass event, while Democrats are holding a firehouse primary at different polling locations throughout the district.

VIRGINIA, USA — Republicans and Democrats are gearing up to pick their nominees for the U.S. House race in Virginia's 4th Congressional District to fill the seat last held by the late Rep. Donald McEachin.

Republicans will pick their candidate during a canvass event, while Democrats are holding a firehouse primary at different polling locations throughout the district.

The nominating events come just weeks after McEachin passed away from complications associated with colorectal cancer. Election Day to fill his seat is Feb. 21, 2023.

The Republicans' canvass will take place at Life Christian Academy in Colonial Heights on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The party will use ranked-choice voting, where people rank candidates by preference on ballots, to pick their nominee.

In the Democrats' firehouse primary on Dec. 20, people who consider themselves a Democrat and are registered to vote in the 4th District can cast their ballots at one of the following locations:

Brunswick Conference Center – 100 Athletic Field Rd, Lawrenceville, Virginia 23868

Dogtown Dance Studio – 109 W 15th St, Richmond, Virginia 23224

Diversity Richmond – 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, Virginia 23220

IBEW Local 666 – 1390 E Nine Mile Rd, Highland Springs Virginia 23075

Tabernacle Baptist Church – 444 Halifax St, Petersburg, Virginia 23803

Meadowdale Library – 4301 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield, Virginia 23234

Surry Parks & Recreation Center – 205 Enos Farm Drive, Surry, Virginia 23883

Charles City Government Center – 10900 Courthouse Road, Charles City, Virginia 23030