Republicans on defense in North Carolina congressional races

RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican congressional representatives from North Carolina are playing defense this year in redrawn districts that now include more Democratic voters.

The race in the state's 8th Congressional District is one of the most competitive.

Outside groups have poured millions of dollars into the contest between Democratic former state Supreme Court justice Patricia Timmons-Goodson and incumbent Republican Rep. Richard Hudson.

The 8th District stretches from Concord to Fayetteville and encompasses Fort Bragg.