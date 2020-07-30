Richmond police chief opposes tear gas ban, promises reforms

Richmond’s police chief has expressed his opposition to a proposed ban on the use of tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters.

WRIC-TV reports Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said officers can be better trained in using the non-lethal weapons during a virtual public meeting Tuesday.

A protester told the news outlet that officers shouldn't have the weapons if they don't have proper training.

Smith says the call to use chemical agents was sometimes being made by officers who were not at the protests.