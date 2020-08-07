x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

politics

Richmond removing Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue

Crews arrived Wednesday morning in the city's Libby Hill neighborhood to remove the 100-foot-tall monument, which depicts a Confederate soldier atop a pillar.
Credit: AP
The Confederate Soldiers & Sailors Monument is shown in Libby Hill Park Wednesday July 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The statue is one of several that will be removed by the city as part of the Black Lives Matter reaction. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. — Work crews have begun taking down the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue in Richmond, Virginia. 

Crews arrived Wednesday morning in the city's Libby Hill neighborhood to remove the 100-foot-tall monument, which depicts a Confederate soldier atop a pillar. It was installed in 1894. 

A statue of Gen. J.E.B. Stuart was taken down by crews on Tuesday. Four others came down last week. 

Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues amid the national protests against police brutality and symbols many see as racist icons. 

The biggest monument still standing in the capital of the Confederacy is a huge statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.  

RELATED: Norfolk votes to relocate Confederate statue to Elmwood Cemetery

RELATED: Gov. Northam calls for changes to Confederate-tied school names

RELATED: Richmond removes statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart