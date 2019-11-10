NORFOLK, Va. — Registered voters 60 or over, who live in Norfolk or Virginia Beach and have no available transportation, can now receive a ride to the polls free of charge on Nov. 5.

RELATED: Deadline for Virginians to register to vote is Oct. 15

Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia and its community transportation partners, which include Coastal Ride, Black and White Cabs, Norfolk Checker, and Yellow Cab of Norfolk are offering this service to provide access for seniors to be able to vote.

Individuals that want to arrange a ride should call Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia at 757-963-9218 no later than Monday, Nov. 4.

Riders should be aware that depending on the demand, they may need to share a cab with another senior voter.

The taxis will wait outside while voters cast their ballots.

Even before the trip starts, riders will be asked to sign a voucher as receipt of the ride, but they will not be asked to pay for the round-trip ride.

RELATED: Governor Northam says he's restored civil rights to 22K felons