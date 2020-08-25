RNC 2020: Virginia delegate describes event and special precautions

The Republican National Convention kicked off on Monday and brought special precautions this year due to the pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With Republicans kicking off their national convention on Monday, members of the DMV state delegations said the event brought both its usual flare and also unique circumstances with special precautions in place during the pandemic.

Due to the spread of coronavirus, just 336 delegates were invited to Charlotte this year to be part of the festivities that normally pack thousands of people packed inside of an arena.

Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Richard Anderson, who was elected at the state convention earlier this month, said the changes made to the event led to a different feel.

"It was a relatively small event compared to a full-scale hands-on in-person national convention," he said on Monday. "There was social distancing. Instead of being shoulder-to-shoulder, elbow-to-elbow, everybody had about eight feet between.”

Anderson said that each delegate was required to undergo testing for coronavirus before the event. Attendees were also required to wear masks and have their temperatures taken when entering the Charlotte Convention Center.

"I definitely felt comfortable because of the depth of the precautions," he said. "I thought it was a model of how to have group gatherings in the era of COVID-19.”

Anderson showed off the souvenirs given to delegates and the special Virginia sign put at the table for the group. He said the enthusiasm among supporters was easy to see despite the smaller crowd this year.

"It’s pretty exciting to show up and nominate a presidential and vice presidential candidate for your party," he said. "There was a high degree of energy.”

With the RNC going until Thursday, Anderson hoped Republicans could send a unified message to voters and gather even more support leading up to Election Day.

"National security and national defense are very important to me. I believe that President Trump has presided over a rejuvenation of the military capabilities of the United States," the state party chairman said. "Domestically, I’ve been very pleased with the booming economy that we had until the impacts of the COVID-19."

Anderson added that the special precautions in place at the convention this year helped make for a memorable experience.