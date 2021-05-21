Wittman defends 'no' vote on January 6 commission

The Virginia Republican is worried a 'no-partisan' panel would become politicized.

WASHINGTON — Thirty-five House Republicans voted "yes" this week to establish a non-partisan January 6th Commission to investigate the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Rep. Rob Wittman (R, VA-01) was not one of them.

Wittman insists he does want to know the truth of what happened that day and he says he's hopeful that all of the people who broke the law are brought to justice.

But he's concerned the commission would just end up being too political.

"I am all in to get this done," he said. "I just don't want to turn this into what we know can potentially become a political free-for-all. That's going to weaken what I believe is this across-the-board effort to really get at the cause and what happened January 6."

Wittman argues that there are already multiple federal law enforcement investigations underway. Plus, he points out, that several House and Senate committees are also doing their own investigations. He added he wants to make sure "nothing Congress does impedes that."

Wittman was the only member of the Hampton Roads House delegation to vote against the commission. Democrats Elaine Luria, Bobby Scott, and Donald McEachin all voted yes.

Now that the bill has passed the House, it awaits action in the Senate. Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) announced this week he opposes the measure.

"What is clear to me is that House Democrats handled this proposal in partisan and bad faith going back to the beginning," he said.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) is not upbeat about the bill's prospects in the Senate.