BLACKSBURG, Va. — A review into a panel's safety recommendations after the Virginia Tech mass shooting shows the state has implemented a majority of the proposals.

The Roanoke Times reports Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam launched a review into the proposal adoptions after a special legislative session on gun violence was shut down by Republicans.

The review found that 74 of the proposals have been fully or partially implemented. The review says three recommendations weren't implemented, including universal background checks, which Northam intended to push during the special session in light of the Virginia Beach shooting that left 12 people and the shooter dead.

The Virginia Tech Panel was setup by then-Gov. Tim Kaine three days after a shooter killed 32 students and himself. The panel mostly focused on mental health and not gun control.

