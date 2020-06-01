VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former Republican Congressman Scott Taylor says he will run for the U.S. House seat he lost in 2018.

Taylor announced on Monday that he'll run against Democratic Congresswoman Elaine Luria this fall for the 2nd District on Virginia's coast.

Taylor had previously said that he would run for a U.S. Senate seat.

Taylor served one term before being defeated by Luria in 2018. His re-election campaign was plagued by an election-fraud scandal.

Taylor said one of his reasons for running again is his opposition to Luria's decision to vote for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

RELATED: Rep. Luria endorses Joe Biden to be Democratic nominee for President

RELATED: Former Rep. Scott Taylor announces US Senate bid