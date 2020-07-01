WASHINGTON D.C., DC — On Monday (Jan. 6), Senators Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) and Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) introduced a resolution to update Senate rules to allow a motion to dismiss articles of impeachment against President Trump for lack of prosecution.

Cotton sent a press release stating the resolution was in response to House Speak Nancy Pelosi’s “unprecedented attempt to prevent an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.”

The process is at a standstill as Pelosi refuses to send over the articles of impeachment to the Senate due to questions if Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will hear from witnesses as Democrats are demanding.

“By failing to deliver the articles of impeachment, the Democrats are admitting they bumbled their partisan impeachment. If the articles aren’t delivered in a timely manner, they should be dismissed,” said Cotton.

“Speaker Pelosi started this bogus impeachment by claiming President Trump was an urgent ‘threat to democracy’ who had to be removed now. But after a bipartisan vote against the articles in the House, and with the public opposed to the Democrats’ partisan games, Pelosi has changed her tune. Now she wants to prevent a Senate trial, perhaps indefinitely. But the Constitution gives the Senate sole power to adjudicate articles of impeachment, not the House. If Speaker Pelosi is afraid to try her case, the articles should be dismissed for failure to prosecute and Congress should get back to doing the people’s business,” said Hawley.

Senators Rick Scott (R-Florida), Mike Braun (R-Indiana), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Montana), John Barrasso (R-Wyoming), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), David Perdue (R-Georgia), and Jim Inhofe (R-Oklahoma) are original cosponsors of the proposed resolution.