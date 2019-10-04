WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Tim Kaine joined Senator Patty Murray and 17 other colleagues Wednesday to introduce legislation which takes critical steps to ensure businesses have more resources to prevent harassment and workers have more support when they seek accountability and justice.

The introduced bill, Bringing an End to Harassment by Enhancing Accountability and Rejecting Discrimination (Be HEARD) in the Workplace Act, will strengthen understanding of workplace harassment and help businesses prevent it, help ensure transparency, eliminates the tipped wage, and empower workers who come forward with reports of harassment or retaliation to ensure they get support.

“All employees, no matter their gender, age, or pay grade, should be treated with respect and feel safe in their work environment,” said Kaine. “This bill is an effort to prevent workplace harassment, strengthen key protections across industries, and support all workers in their efforts to seek justice.”

If passed, the Be HEARD Act will put an end to mandatory arbitration and pre-employment non-disclosure agreements, which prevent workers from coming forward and holding perpetrators and businesses accountable.

The bill will also build on and strengthens existing civil rights laws by expanding protections for workers, while also safeguarding existing anti-discrimination laws and protections.

The co-leads for the House bill introduction are Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (MA-7), Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (MI-8), and Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (FL-26).