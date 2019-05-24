VIRGINIA, USA — Next week, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine will visit Northern Virginia, Central Virginia, Hampton Roads, and the Eastern Shore to discuss safe and affordable housing, sea level rise, economic development, and education, among other issues facing Virginia communities.

Kaine will be in Hampton Roads by Wednesday. His tour locally begins at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility in Newport News. From there he will visit Norfolk for a roundtable discussion with military families and veterans about issued impacting the defense community.

On Thursday the Senator will head up to the Eastern Shore where he will tour NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Accomack County, then he will visit Cape Charles and hold a roundtable with Northampton County leaders to discuss issues affecting the local community including infrastructure, broadband, education, and health care.

On the last day of his tour, Kaine will make a stop in Virginia Beach to visit the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Brock Environmental Center for a roundtable discussion on climate change and sea level rise.

Throughout his tour, he plans on discussing his work on the National Defense Bill, the BUILD Resilience Act, and legislation to protect military families living in private housing.

