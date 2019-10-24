WASHINGTON — Senator Tim Kaine will visit Hampton Roads on October 25 to hold a roundtable discussion with servicemembers on suicide prevention and mental health.

The discussion will be held at Fort Eustis.

Kaine said the Pentagon recently released a report detailing rising suicide rates in the U.S. military. Last year, he urged the Department of Defense to release any data on military dependent suicide as part of an effort to ensure the mental health of military families is being adequately supported and addressed.

RELATED: Veteran hiking from Ground Zero to Florida for awareness about veteran suicide sets world record

RELATED: Navy acknowledges three sailors from USS George H.W. Bush committed suicide in week's time

DoD Report:

Later in the afternoon, Kaine will tour Langley Air Force Base. He plans to learn about various projects, including coastal resiliency efforts at the base.

Kaine said he has been a leader in efforts to combat sea-level rise and flooding in Hampton Roads, which threaten readiness at local military installations and homes in the surrounding communities. He introduced the BUILD Resilience Act, which would spur investments in resilient infrastructure to reduce the risk of climate effects like flooding and extreme storms to communities like Hampton Roads.

More News on Sen. Tim Kaine: