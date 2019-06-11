WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Mark Warner met with David Collins, the new Director of the Hampton VA Medical Center on Wednesday.

The pair met at Warner's office in Washington D.C. where they discussed staffing challenges and shortages at the VA.

Sen. Warner said they also talked about suicide prevention efforts and strategies for reducing wait times for medical services, including primary care and mental health care.

Director Collins, who was appointed director in August of 2019, is a 28-year veteran of the Navy Medical Service Corps, whose recent appointments include serving as the Executive Assistant to the Navy Surgeon General, Commanding Officer of the Jacksonville Naval Hospital, and Chief Operating Officer of the Naval Hospital in Bremerton, Washington.

Collins said he is working to place qualified providers, technicians, and support staff until the backlog of nearly 300 positions has cleared.

During the meeting, Sen. Warner also reiterated his commitment to increasing access for one of the fastest-growing veterans populations in the nation and pushing for the completion of a new VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in South Hampton Roads.

“Our veterans have sacrificed so much for the nation – the least we can do is to make sure they get top-notch medical care once they are back home,” said Sen. Warner.

David Collins also spoke with Congresswoman Luria at the beginning of October about ways to increase patient satisfaction and improve care for veterans.

