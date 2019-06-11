WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Mark Warner joined other colleagues and leaders from HBCUs on Wednesday in calling on the Senate to pass an act that would restore federal funding for HBCUs and Minority Serving Institutions.

The FUTURE Act, which expired on September 30, gives $255 million in federal funding for HBCUs and Minority Serving Institutions.

While the House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the FUTURE Act in September, Senate Republicans have blocked this critical legislation from coming to the Senate floor for a vote.

Warner said Virginia is home to Virginia Union University, Norfolk State University, Virginia State University, Hampton University, and Virginia University of Lynchburg – all of which stand to lose funding if the Senate fails to act.

“In Virginia, we’re talking about nearly $4 million in funding last year that is at risk unless we pass the FUTURE Act,” said Sen. Warner during a press conference on Wednesday. “This is an investment in our students. It’s an investment in the middle class. And it’s time for the federal government to live up its commitment.”

View the full bill below:

Earlier this week, Sen. Warner joined more than three dozen Senators in a letter to Senate leaders calling for passage of the bipartisan FUTURE Act legislation to renew this vital funding for Virginia’s HBCUs.