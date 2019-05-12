WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The U.S. Senate passed the FUTURE Act, which will renew funding for minority-serving institutions of higher education.

Funding for minority-serving institutions of higher education lapsed on September 30. It gives $255 million in federal funding for HBCUs and Minority Serving Institutions. This includes five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in Virginia.

RELATED: Sen. Warner urges Senate to renew funding for Virginia HBCUs

While the House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the FUTURE Act in September.

“I’m thrilled the Senate was able to find a compromise and pass our bill to support HBCUs in Virginia and across the country. This funding demonstrates that we’re committed to the students who are doing fantastic work at schools like VUU, VSU, Hampton, Norfolk State, and Virginia University of Lynchburg. By keeping our promise to America’s HBCUs, we can help ensure these institutions remain strong for generations to come,” Senator Tim Kaine said.

View the legislation below:

The five Virginia schools that are impacted by this legislation are Virginia Union University, Norfolk State University, Virginia State University, Hampton University, and Virginia University of Lynchburg.

RELATED: Virginia moves to drop work requirement for Medicaid