US Sen. Mark Warner tests positive for breakthrough case of COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. — U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday evening.
In a statement, Warner's office said his symptoms are "extremely mild" and he has been vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.
According to Warner's office, he will be working from home during his isolation period, in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Office of the Attending Physician in Congress.
Virginia's other U.S. Senator, Tim Kaine, previously tested positive for coronavirus antibodies in 2020. Kaine said he suspected he and his wife contracted a mild case of COVID-19 earlier that year.