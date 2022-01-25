US Sen. Mark Warner tests positive for breakthrough case of COVID-19

Senator Mark Warner's office said his symptoms are "extremely mild" and he has been vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

NORFOLK, Va. — U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday evening.

In a statement, Warner's office said his symptoms are "extremely mild" and he has been vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

According to Warner's office, he will be working from home during his isolation period, in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Office of the Attending Physician in Congress.