NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Senator Tim Kaine and the late Senator John McCain have always been on the opposite sides of the aisle, but even those differences didn't keep the two far from each other.

"We traveled around the world together and worked very, very closely the last five and a half years, and we'll really, really miss him," said Senator Kaine.

Senator Kaine is preparing for Senator McCain's funeral in Washington on Saturday, an event that will bring sadness and unity.

"It'll be moving but I expect it'll also be a reaffirmation of the values that should bind us together as Americans," said Senator Kaine.

Like others around the country, he'll remember Senator McCain as a hero.

"Not only just a truly courageous American hero, he also is a guy who is uniquely say 'Hey. I was wrong about that.' He helped me learn a little bit about the humility," Senator Kaine said.

He said one thing he'll always remember, what he calls a pivotal moment for Senator McCain, was when the late senator cast the deciding vote to kill a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

"Maverick. Unpredictable. I knew what he was going to do in my gut. I didn't know because he didn't tell me, but I knew in my gut. It was a truly an amazing show of leadership and the president and everybody tried to talk him out of it, but he said 'you're not going to convince me to take healthcare away from millions of people,'" he said.

