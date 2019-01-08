WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Tim Kaine joined other Senators on Wednesday to introduce legislation to immediately ban the use of the death penalty by the federal government.

The legislation follows Attorney General (AG) William Barr’s announcement that federal executions will resume for the first time in more than 16 years.

While there have been only three federal executions in the last five decades, AG Barr has ordered the Federal Bureau of Prisons to carry out five executions in less than two months in December 2019 and January 2020.

“Driven by my faith, I have long been morally opposed to the death penalty,” Kaine said. “I spent a year working as a missionary in Honduras, where I saw that despite great suffering and pain, God is present in every person. In 1987, I said ‘murder is wrong in the gulag, in Afghanistan, in Soweto, in the mountains of Guatemala, in Fairfax County… and even the Spring Street Penitentiary.’ I still hold that belief today as the Trump Administration prepares to execute five people. We should abolish the death penalty once and for all, and I’m proud to introduce a bill to eliminate it at the federal level.”

U.S. Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-MA-07) introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives last week.

Along with Senator Kaine, cosponsor Senators include Dick Durbin, Patrick Leahy, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Mazie Hirono, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Brian Schatz.

“Try as we might, we cannot escape the fact that the death penalty in America is disproportionately imposed on minorities and poor people,” Durbin said. “Supreme Court Justices Harry Blackmun and John Paul Stevens both declared their opposition to the death penalty by the end of their judicial careers, recognizing the system to be deeply flawed. I am also struck by the revelations we have had over the last few decades that led to dozens of exonerations of innocent prisoners who had languished for years on death row, awaiting execution for crimes they didn’t commit. In light of these concerns, Illinois eliminated the state death penalty eight years ago. We should do the same at the federal level.”

