WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators introduced legislation on Monday to modernize federal drug sentencing policies by lowering certain mandatory drug sentences.

The Smarter Sentencing Act was introduced by U.S. Senator Tim Kaine joined Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Mike Lee (R-UT).

The Smarter Sentencing Act was first introduced in 2013. Several reforms from the Smarter Sentencing Act were included in the landmark First Step Act, which was enacted into law last year.

The central remaining sentencing reform in the legislation would reduce mandatory minimum penalties for certain nonviolent drug offenses. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that implementation of this provision would save taxpayers approximately $3 billion over ten years.

“Our nation is facing a serious over-incarceration problem,” said Kaine. “One way we can tackle this challenge is by reducing mandatory minimums that unfairly punish nonviolent drug offenders. I hope Congress will pass this bipartisan legislation to end one-size-fits-all sentences for drug offenses and save taxpayer dollars.”

“Our current federal sentencing laws are out of date and often counterproductive,” said Lee. “The Smarter Sentencing Act is a commonsense solution that will greatly reduce the financial and, more importantly, the human cost imposed on society by the broken status quo. The SSA will give judges the flexibility and discretion they need to impose stiff sentences on the most serious drug lords and cartel bosses, while enabling nonviolent offenders to return more quickly to their families and communities.”

