WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine on Wednesday announced $23,185,283 in federal funding from the United States Department of Transportation to support improvement projects at 11 Virginia airports.

“We’re excited to announce that these federal dollars will benefit 11 Virginia airports,” said the Senators. “We look forward to seeing how these grants will help improve safety and increase efficiency at airports all across the Commonwealth.”

The funding was awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP), which supports infrastructure improvement projects at airports across the nation.

Here's a breakdown of where the money will go:

Washington Dulles International Airport will receive $854,786 to support Voluntary Airport Low Emissions (VALE) infrastructure.

Manassas Regional Airport/Harry P. Davis Field will receive $3,513,300 to construct a taxiway, improve a runway safety area, and rehabilitate a runway.

Warrenton-Fauquier Airport will receive $150,000 to rehabilitate a taxiway and rehabilitate a runway.

Leesburg Executive Airport will receive $205,000 to construct an apron.

Richmond International Airport will receive $8,733,800 to construct a taxiway.

Lynchburg Regional Airport/Preston Glenn Field will receive $305,148 to rehabilitate and construct aprons and rehabilitate a taxiway.

Norfolk International Airport will receive $3,591,524 to acquire land for approaches, install airfield guidance signs, rehabilitate taxiway lighting, rehabilitate a taxiway and acquire friction-measuring equipment.

Franklin Municipal-John Beverly Rose Airport will receive $90,000 to conduct a study.

Virginia Highlands Airport will receive $4,150,000 to extend a runway.

Luray Caverns Airport will receive $1,291,725 to construct an apron.

Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport will receive $300,000 to construct a taxiway and acquire safety and/or security equipment.

Sens. Warner and Kaine have been strong advocates for greater infrastructure investments, including for Virginia’s airports.

