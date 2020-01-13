RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Senate Courts of Justice Committee advanced several bills on Monday that include gun safety measures.

The legislation includes authorizing communities to ban firearms in a public space during a permitted event, a bill that would limit the purchasing of handguns to one per month, and a piece of legislation that would prevent individuals who pose a threat to themselves or others from possessing a firearm.

RELATED: Virginia lawmakers ban guns at state Capitol

A passed amendment would require running a background check for firearm transfers.

Since Democrats have taken control of the General Assembly, gun control has been a pressing topic across the state.

RELATED: Sweeping changes expected as Virginia Democrats take control

Local governments have declared themselves "Second Amendment Sanctuary Cities," which means that the city or county would oppose any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights of citizens under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Both Governor Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring said the Second Amendment Sanctuaries don't hold much weight. Herring said in an advisory opinion that they have "no legal effect."

RELATED: Hampton city council unanimously withdraws Second Amendment resolution

RELATED: Virginia Beach City Council passes 2nd Amendment resolution

Herring released the following statement about the passage of these several bills:

“Virginians have been calling for commonsense gun safety laws for far too long and today we have taken the first steps to finally make our communities safer. The passage of a one-gun-a-month law and a red flag law are substantial steps towards keeping firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals and preventing gun violence in the Commonwealth. While I am disappointed that a weakened version of the universal background checks bill passed this morning, it is my hope that we will pass full universal background checks before this session is over.

Additionally, I am pleased that the Senate Courts of Justice Committee passed the bill that would allow localities to prohibit firearms at permitted events. I have been introducing this legislation since the tragic events in Charlottesville in 2017 but, unfortunately, every year Republican-held committees failed to pass it. Allowing localities to restrict the use of firearms at permitted events will make participants, bystanders, communities and law enforcement agencies safer.”