PHOENIX — Police are investigating after someone painted graffiti on the Arizona Democratic Party headquarters in Phoenix.

“SHAME!” was seen painted in red on the building near Central Avenue and Thomas Road on Thursday.

This comes the day after a historic vote in the U.S. House. All but a few Democratic representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

There is no word on whether the graffiti is a response to the impeachment vote.

“This action was clearly inappropriate. We're proud of our Democratic House members for standing up for the Constitution, and we're not ashamed to be fighting for better wages, lower prescription drug costs, and affordable health care for every Arizonan,” Arizona Democratic Party Executive Director Herschel Fink said in a statement on Thursday.