RICHMOND, Va. — The future of a proposal to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission in Virginia may be in doubt.

The Washington Post reports that a few Democrats in the state Legislature who originally supported the idea may not be so sure anymore.

Some are concerned that the new amendment would allow the state Supreme Court to decide political boundaries if the commission's maps don’t win legislative approval.

Their concern is that a majority of the current justices were chosen by Republicans.

