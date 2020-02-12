Special election date set for vacant House of Delegates seat

Del. Joseph Lindsey resigned last month after being appointed to fill a vacancy on the Norfolk General District Court.

NORFOLK, Va. — A special election will be held early next year for Virginia's 90th House of Delegates District

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the special election for the 90th District -- which makes up parts of Norfolk and Virginia Beach -- will be held on January 5, 2021.

The seat was previously held by Democratic Del. Joseph Lindsey, who resigned last month after being appointed to fill a vacancy on the Norfolk General District Court. He had served as a Delegate for the 90th District since 2014.