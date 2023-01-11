Use this tool to see if you can vote in the special House election in Virginia's 4th District

The district spans from the Richmond area to the Virginia-North Carolina state line past Emporia.

NORFOLK, Va. — Voters in Virginia's 4th Congressional District will take to the polls Feb. 21 to pick the person they want in the U.S. House of Representatives following the death of longtime Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin.

Democratic State Sen. Jennifer McClellan will face Republican nominee Leon Benjamin on the ballot. Benjamin lost the November House race to McEachin 35% to 65%.

The district spans from the Richmond area to the Virginia-North Carolina state line past Emporia. If you're unsure of what district you live in, there's a tool that can help you know for sure.

The Virginia General Assembly's "Who's My Legislator?" tool allows people to search for their representatives by address. Just type the address in and the tool will show the state delegate, state senator, the U.S. House representative and the U.S. senators for that location.