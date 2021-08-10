Abrams gained national prominence as the Democratic candidate in Georgia's 2018 gubernatorial election, losing to Republican Brian Kemp by nearly 55,000 votes.

Georgia's Stacey Abrams is coming to Norfolk to campaign for former Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Sunday, less than a month before the 2021 gubernatorial election.

Abrams gained national prominence as the Democratic candidate in Georgia's 2018 gubernatorial election, losing to Republican Brian Kemp by nearly 55,000 votes.

Following her defeat, she founded the voting rights organization Fair Fight, which is widely credited for helping Democratic candidates, including Joe Biden, flip the Republican-leaning state blue, the Associated Press reports.

According to McAuliffe's campaign, Abrams will attend services at three churches in Norfolk. She will then join McAuliffe for a Souls to the Polls event at Norfolk City Hall. The event is set to start at 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

The announcement comes as a new poll from The Wason Center in Newport News shows a close race between McAuliffe and Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin. McAuliffe is leading Youngkin 49% to 45% among likely voters, which falls within the poll's 4.2% margin of error.

The poll also found that Republicans are edging out Democrats in voter enthusiasm.

Following the announcement, the Republican Governors Association (RGA) denounced Abrams as an "election-denier and self-proclaimed governor of Georgia."

"[McAuliffe's] latest act of desperation is to call in Stacey Abrams, who has yet to concede her 2018 loss," said RGA Spokesperson Maddie Anderson. "This begs the question: if McAuliffe loses to Glenn Youngkin, will he concede or will he follow in the footsteps of his next surrogate?"