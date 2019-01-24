WASHINGTON — Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine began the 34th day of the federal government shutdown at Dulles Airport, meeting with TSA workers, air traffic controllers and airline safety inspectors who are either furloughed, or, working without pay.

"We've got to end this shutdown now. We've got to return these front-line safety professionals to the respect they deserve, to the pay that they've earned," said Kaine

Much like the Coast Guard, whose 42,000 members, for the first time since its founding in 1790, are working and not getting paid. The Coast Guard's Commandant, Admiral Karl Schultz, took to Twitter to express his displeasure.

"I find it unacceptable that Coast Guard men and women have to rely on food pantries and donations to get through day to day life as service members," he said.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, dueling bills---one from Democrats, one from Republicans-- headed towards their inevitable defeat. The Republican bill got 50 votes. The Democrats' bill got 52. Both, far short of the 60 votes needed to override a veto.

Warner renewed his call for a temporary re-opening of the government.

"There will be a group of us that will come to the floor, bipartisan, and say, just open the government for three weeks," said Warner. "We will fully consider the President's proposal."

But Republicans continued to blame Democrats, over their refusal to give President Donald Trump $5.7 billion for a border wall.

"The Democratic position is no, no, no, we object," said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

The Republican National Committee also weighed in. Spokesman Garren Shipley said in a statement:

"Resisting President Trump continues to be more important to Mark Warner and Tim Kaine than federal workers."