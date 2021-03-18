Term-limits US constitutional convention backed by NC House

The call for a convention had support from House Speaker Tim Moore. He spoke for the idea on the House floor before it was approved 61-52 on Wednesday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina legislature would endorse a U.S. constitutional convention to consider sending a congressional term-limit amendment to the states, under a resolution approved by the state House.

The resolution now goes to the Senate.

Congress would convene a term-limits convention if legislatures in 34 states asked for it. And any proposed amendment from the convention would need ratification from 38 states to be implemented.