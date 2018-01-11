HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Department of Justice is on the lookout for election fraud and voter discrimination ahead of and during the midterm elections.

On Thursday, U.S. Attorney Zach Terwilliger announced Assistant U.S. Attorney Randy C. Stoker will serve as the District Election Officer in Eastern Virginia. Stoker will oversee how the district handles complaints of election fraud and voting rights abuses. His appointment is in partnership with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.

Stoker will serve the Newport News and Norfolk divisions in Eastern Virginia. Across the country, the DOJ will appoint assistant attorneys in all voting districts to oversee the elections.

Terwilliger said every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination.

“We believe it’s imperative folks know we take this seriously. The federal government is not going to tolerate voter fraud,” said Terwilliger.

Voter fraud comes in many forms. Terwilliger said voters must look out for various red flags when they head to the polls.

“If you experience or witness people interrupting or intimidating voters, trying to sway you one way or another once you’re in a polling place… you should report that type of activity,” said Terwilliger.

Intimidating or bribing voters, buying or selling votes, or impersonating voters are all against the law.

“There are also special protections for the rights of voters. They should be able to vote free from acts of intimidation or harassment,” said Terwilliger.

If you feel interrupted or intimidated while voting, report it right away to the DOJ or the FBI. Call the appointed District Election Officer (DEO), U.S. Attorney Randy C. Stoker at (757) 441-6331.

The FBI will also have special agents available throughout every field office in the U.S. to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on election day. You can reach the local FBI field office at (757) 455-0100.

A simple phone call can ensure a citizen’s right to vote.

CLICK HERE to read the full statement from Terwilliger.

