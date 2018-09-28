The 21-member Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote whether to recommend Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

It's the next step in the confirmation process for President Donald Trump's second Supreme Court nominee.

Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch was sworn in to succeed the late Antonin Scalia in April 2017. If confirmed by the full Senate, Kavanaugh would fill the vacancy left by Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy who announced his retirement in June.

Friday's Senate Judiciary Committee vote comes after a tense day of testimony Thursday. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford said Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh categorically denied that claim.

Ford is one of three accusers to be publicly identified. Deborah Ramirez claims Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a college party in the 80s. Julie Swetnick alleges Kavanaugh and classmate Mark Judge were among a group of boys who would spike drinks in the 80s in an effort to take advantage of girls. Swetnick also claims Kavanaugh and Judge were present at a party during which she was gang-raped, although she does not specifically accuse them of sexually assaulting her. There have been two other accusations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh: an anonymous allegation and a now-recanted claim.

Despite the allegations, heated testimony and media circus, Friday's vote is a formality.

Even if the Judiciary Committee rejects Kavanaugh or declines to offer any recommendation whatsoever, the full Senate will still debate the merits of having him on the nation's highest court.

Senators used to be allowed to stall a confirmation indefinitely through filibusters. But, in 2013, the Democrats made a controversial change to the rules and instituted "the nuclear option," which reduced the threshold to stop a filibuster from 60 votes to 51 votes. While the purpose was to make it easier to approve then-President Barack Obama's nominees, it is now working in favor of the Republicans as they consider President Trump's picks. The GOP "went nuclear" in 2017 to stop Democrats from stalling Gorsuch's nomination. And, Republicans could do the same with Kavanaugh.

Once the debate ends, the full Senate will vote whether to elevate Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

The full Senate vote requires a simple majority of 51 Senators. If there is a tie, Vice President Mike Pence will cast the deciding vote.

