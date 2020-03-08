Three counterprotesters arrested at Portsmouth rally organized by tea party group

Three people were arrested during a tea party rally near Portsmouth's Confederate monument after a tense exchange between protesters and counterprotesters.

The Virginian-Pilot reports nearly 100 people showed up to the event Sunday in Portsmouth, including about a dozen from other activist groups.

The event organized by the Portsmouth Tea Party called for people to come to the statue to “take back” the city and the monument.