Top public defender elected judge after Portsmouth protest arrest

Portsmouth’s chief public defender Brenda Spry was appointed the position Tuesday after receiving 33 votes in the Senate and 51 votes in the House of Delegates.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Virginia public defender who had been accused of vandalizing a Confederate monument is now a Circuit Court judge.

Portsmouth’s chief public defender Brenda Spry was appointed the position Tuesday after receiving 33 votes in the Senate and 51 votes in the House of Delegates.

A lone Republican “yes” vote in the House secured the win for Spry.

Spry has been a public defender in the city for three decades, leading the department for 13 years.

Charges were dropped in November against Spry and 18 others after a Confederate statue was vandalized.