Trump, Biden to meet in final debate with muted microphones

After the first presidential debate was full of interruptions and chaos, the debate commission added a new rule to keep it civil between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will square off in the final presidential debate Thursday night, and for the first time, a new element will be introduced: muted microphones.

After the first debate was widely criticized for frequent interruptions and chaos, the debate commission decided to add a rule that would mute each candidate's microphone for two minutes to allow their opponent to answer questions before open debate and discussion begins.

To be clear, open debate between Trump and Biden will make up the majority of Thursday night's debate. This prompted claims that the bipartisan commission is biased with their rule, but the commission pushed back, saying both candidates agreed to the rule. In fact, the chairman of the commission said Trump and Biden both violated a rule that says there will be no interruptions during the first four minutes after a question.