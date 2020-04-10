Neighbors on opposing sides of politics show love can still live between them

After seeing their Cedar Park neighbors destroy each other's political signs, the duo made a Facebook post encouraging all parties to respect each other.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — As Election Day approaches, tension between the Democratic and Republican parties continue to rise.

However, two Cedar Park neighbors are urging everyone to lead with love and not judgement.

"It's all about loving thy neighbor," said Cedar Park resident Tasha Hancock.

It's a message that has been lost during the presidential campaign.

On Tuesday, Americans witnessed their presidential candidates disrespect one another on a national stage.

"Will you shut up man," said presidential candidate Joe Biden during Tuesday's debate.

"There is nothing smart about you Joe," said President Donald Trump during Tuesday's debate.

The bickering on the national stage seeped down into the communities who support them.

"On our neighborhood page, I would see a lot of issues with people stealing signs, throwing paint on signs, punching holes through them, a lot of bashing back and forth," said Cedar Park resident Marne Litton.

Litton and Hancock have been neighbors and friends for six years.

"She will come over and mow my yard and I will mow her yard," said Hancock. "She brings us goodies."

Litton, a Republican, and Hancock, a Democrat, wanted to change the narrative.

"So, I may think one way about one subject and that's why I vote a certain way but, that doesn't run my whole life. That doesn't mean I'm a bad person or my kids are not good people or we're not a good family and vice versa," said Litton.

Litton posted photos of them rocking their political party's gear to their Cedar Park neighborhood Facebook page. Their goal is to show that love can live between the two parties.

"People were like, thank you," said Litton." This is how it should be, thank you for acting like adults."

"We're both mothers," said Hancock. "This is to demonstrate to our kids that you can have different opinions, you can look different and still respect and love one another."

Even though they'll be checking different boxes on Nov. 3, the duo said they will be riding to the polls together to make their voices heard.

"Go out and vote, go out and vote," said Litton and Hancock in unison.

Texans can vote early Tuesday, Oct. 13 to Friday, Oct. 30.

