x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

politics

Trump coming to North Carolina to see work on virus vaccine

President Donald Trump is coming to North Carolina to visit a biotech facility involved in work to create a COVID-19 vaccine.
Credit: AP
President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — President Donald Trump is coming to North Carolina to visit a biotech facility involved in work to create a COVID-19 vaccine. 

Trump’s trip on Monday to Morrisville is his first public event in the state since the eve of the March 3 presidential primary. 

Trump won North Carolina’s electoral votes in 2016 by nearly 4 percentage points. The state is also considered a presidential battleground this fall. 

The FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ Innovation Center that he’ll tour is manufacturing key components of a vaccine candidate developed by another company. 

RELATED: Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien tests positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Mask mandates: These businesses are requiring face coverings

RELATED: Melania Trump announces Rose Garden 'renewal' project