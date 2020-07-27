Trump coming to North Carolina to see work on virus vaccine

President Donald Trump is coming to North Carolina to visit a biotech facility involved in work to create a COVID-19 vaccine.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — President Donald Trump is coming to North Carolina to visit a biotech facility involved in work to create a COVID-19 vaccine.

Trump’s trip on Monday to Morrisville is his first public event in the state since the eve of the March 3 presidential primary.

Trump won North Carolina’s electoral votes in 2016 by nearly 4 percentage points. The state is also considered a presidential battleground this fall.